JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplayer Creates a Hairy Situation

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had some terrifying villains from the likes of Dio Brando to Yoshikage Kira, however, none were as disturbing as the character of Yukako Yumagashi from Diamond Is Unbreakable! Pining after the young protagonist of Koichi, Yukako captured her beloved and trapped him within a mansion filled with traps and torture devices that were used in an attempt to make him the “perfect man”. With her terrifying Stand, Love Deluxe, Yukako was able to trap Koichi for quite a while, even with the use of his Stand Echoes. Now, one cosplayer has brought the girlfriend of Koichi to life with an amazing interpretation.

Instagram User ToshinoriCosplay shared this amazing cosplay that brings to life the one time antagonist turned to the light side after she was defeated by the love of her life Koichi and a new evolution of his Stand, deciding that she would accept the Stand User as he was:

Yukako used her hair to capture any enemy in front of her, acting akin to Marvel’s Inhuman Queen, Medusa, though far more villainous in her initial appearance. Following her defeat, she mellowed out something fierce and decided to join the likes of Josuke and Koichi, though didn’t use her Stand’s ability nearly as much. She even came into contact with Yoshikage Kira and luckily managed to escape with her life during the confrontation.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.