JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares Closer Look at Bucciarati Nendoroid

Bruno Bucciarati may no longer be a member of the land of the living in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but you can still celebrate the man, the myth, and the legend with this upcoming Nendoroid. The wielder of the Zipper Man, or Sticky Fingaz in the original Japanese broadcast, is one of the main reasons that Giorno Giovanna is going to potentially reach his goal of overtaking the Italian mob, Passione, from the clutches of the King Crimson wielding Diavolo. While pre-orders are currently open for the Nendoroid, don’t expect this little guy to be shown the light of day officially until January of next year, 2020.

Crunchyroll displayed brand new looks at the Nendoroid, along with Twitter User AitaiKuji, doing justice to the fallen warrior and cleverly incorporating the Zipper Man and his abilities into this tiny re-imaging of Bucciarati!

#JoJosBizarreAdventure Golden Wind will be getting a nendoroid figurine for Bruno Bucciarati, who will join Giorno in Good Smile’s line of nendoroids for the series! Each order will also come with a FREE Shonen Jump gift!

Release Date: January 2020https://t.co/F374ACgHQT pic.twitter.com/2hlznqC5MG — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) July 26, 2019

Bucciarati could be considered by a lot of JoJo fans to be the actual protagonist of the fifth season, Golden Wind, considering both the amount of screen time he receives and the significance of his actions along the way. Though he first appears as a a villain to Giorno, pitting his Zipper Man against Golden Wind, the two dsicover that they hold a lot more in common with each other than they had originally thought and join forces to attempt to claim the Passione mob as their own.

Along the way in this fifth season, Bruno introduces Giorno to his posse and the band of Stand wielders encounter a cornucopia of villains wielding ethereal beings of their own. Bruno’s powers come in handy multiple times, with Zipper Man having the ability to tear portals in reality and even use his strange quirks to disconnect limbs from both opponents and friends, whatever situation deems it necessary.

What do you think of this Nendoroid that does justice to the recently dearly departed Bruno Bucciarati? Do you think Bruno will make another appearance in the upcoming finale?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.