Peter Parker Gets a Spider-Man Stand in This JoJo Sketch

When it comes to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, fans know a few things about the series. The leads have impeccable fashion sense, the fighters know how to pose, and most of them have a supernatural power boost on hand. Thanks to creator Hirohiko Araki, the series introduced Stands years ago, and it seems one fan gave Marvel’s wall-crawling vigilante a Stand to call their own.

Taking to Reddit, a fan shared a piece of art done by artist Nikunja. The piece, which hails from DeviantArt, imagines a world where Peter Parker has become a JoJo and shares his powers with a rather creepy Stand.

But if you say you would not use the Stand, then you are kidding yourself.

Above, you can see the fan-made Stand for yourself. Peter can be seen in the foreground crouching down while wearing an appropriate hoodie. The clothing is what informs fans of the boy’s identity, but his Stand is also hard to mistake.

After all, the fighter has six limbs and a design that would freak out even Dio. The Stand has tons of webbing all over its body, and four of its limbs have hands attached. The back two act as stingers of some sort, and its face has the same mask as the classic Spider-Man suit.

According to the artist, this Stand is called Sultan of Swing. It has the ability to “create highly durable and sticky spiderweb” as well as use “limited precognition.” Clearly, such a Stand would be useful in battle, and its design has Marvel fans itching for an actual crossover.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.