JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean New Year’s Art Rings In A Strange 2020

With all the anime franchises deciding to ring in the New Year with art work and promotional materials, we would be remiss if we didn’t include some fan art from the strange anime series that is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. In keeping with the quirky manner of the long running franchise from Hirohiko Araki, one fan has decided to take one of the strangest scenes from the sixth story arc, Stone Ocean, that sees Jolyne Cujoh inhabiting the skin of a rat in order to save her own life while navigating the “stone ocean” that is a maximum security prison.

Reddit User and Artist Kari_MC shared this adorable New Year’s greeting, ringing in the year of 2020 with an adorable photo of a tiny Jolyne wearing the skin of a rat thanks to the villainous Gwess and her bizarre Stand in the form of Goo Goo Dolls:

When Jolyne first acquires her Stand, Stone Free, thanks to her father giving her a piece of the Requiem arrow inside of a broach, the young convict finds one of the first enemy Stands that she faces in the form of Goo Goo Dolls. Gwess, who is another inhabitant of the prison, uses her Stand to change the size of her targets, specifically those she wants to include as her “friends”. Needless to say, it’s an insane situation that Jolyne luckily is able to escape thanks to some quick wits and well delivered blows from Stone Free!

What do you think of this hilarious JoJo's Bizarre Adventure greeting that rings in the "Year of the Rat"?

Part 6 of the series shakes things up quite a bit as Stone Ocean shifts the setting and timeline of the series some more. Taking place in the 2010s, the sixth phase of the series follows the daughter of Jotaro as she’s wrongfully imprisoned. Soon she becomes wrapped up in an old Dio plan, and her fiery nature makes her stand out from the other JoJos feature in the series to date.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.