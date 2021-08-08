JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Shares First Synopsis

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has revealed the first story synopsis for the upcoming Stone Ocean anime! After the fifth season of the series, Golden Wind, came to an end back in 2019, fans had been eagerly anticipating any news on the next major iteration of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series. It was then confirmed earlier this Spring that Stone Ocean would indeed be getting an official anime adaptation, and now the series has revealed a huge slate of information as part of a major livestream event for the upcoming series. This included a trailer, cast, and even the story for the upcoming anime as well.

During the event for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's upcoming anime, Warner Bros. Japan unveiled the official story synopsis for the season that teases not only the new main JoJo, Jolyne Cujoh, but also teases her (and returning Jotaro Kujo) role in the overarching narrative between the Joestars and Dio. It begins with, "Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend."

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

The synopsis continues to set the stage with, "She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as 'The Aquarium.' Devastated, Jolyne takes her father's pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. 'There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.' She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy."

Finally, there's the most intriguing part of the synopsis that not only teases the main story but it's connection to the wider JoJo's Bizarre Adventure saga overall with the return of Jotaro Kujo, "Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this 'stone ocean' that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax."

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will be exclusively releasing on Netflix worldwide this December, and will once again be tackled by David Production and members of the staff from previous seasons of the series. What do you think of this first taste of the story from the new season? What are you most excited to see in the Stone Ocean anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!