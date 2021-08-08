Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Event Has Stone Ocean Fans Saluting

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure has been quiet for a good bit, but that all changed this year thanks to Jolyne Cujoh. The heroine made a big announcement this year when it was revealed the Stone Ocean manga was on its way to television, and fans have learned plenty about the show since the reveal. And now, fans are singing the praise of Jojo in the wake of last night's fan event.

For those who don't know, the team behind Stone Ocean came together to talk all about the anime last night. It was there Warner Bros. Japan got the team together to show not only a new poster for the upcoming series but a trailer to boot. These gifts gave fans their first look at Stone Ocean, and they are loving what they see so far.

As you can see in the slides below, Stone Ocean was a certifiable hit, and fans are anxiously awaiting its December debut. They are expecting more promos for the anime to debut before the big Jojo premiere comes, and that is all just icing on the cake. The event showed fans how perfect the cast for Stone Ocean is, and in comparison to the last Jojo virtual event, this latest outing was an easy slam dunk.

If you aren't caught up on Jojo, you can read up on the manga courtesy of Viz Media. The anime is also streaming on Crunchyroll even though Stone Ocean will be exclusive to Netflix. As for the new season's synopsis, you can read up on the series down below:

Stone Ocean takes place in 2011 after Jolyne Cujoh is framed for murder and sent to jail. As it turns out, a disciple of Dio set up the crime to kill Jolyne in prison given that her absent father is Jotaro Kujo. As the story moves forward, Jolyne is forced to save her father when a rogue Stand stands against him, and Dio's disciple makes his appearance at the worst possible moments.

Are you excited for Stone Ocean to go live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.