The Forecast Is Stormy With This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Weather Report Fan-Art

Fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have been waiting with bated breath for the announcement for a potential sixth season of the series, focusing on the daughter of Jotaro Kuju, Jolyne, in the story arc of Stone Ocean. Though Jolyne and her Stand, Stone Free, can be quite the colorful characters, the protagonist is joined by quite a few unbelievable characters during her adventures in the Florida maximum security prison. With the character of Weather Report, Jolyne’s crew gets that much stranger as one fan decided to perfectly encapsulate the character with this amazing fan art.

Reddit User TheFireGiant shared this artwork that shows off the upcoming supporting character of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean who harbors a deadly secret that comes with his forgotten memory, with his Stand granting Weather Report the ability to manipulate the atmosphere around him:

Without going into some serious spoiler territory, Weather Report becomes one of the most important characters in the sixth arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, also becoming one of Jolyne’s most powerful allies. While she is introduced to the Stand wielding character thanks in part to a young baseball player fluidly travelling through the prison that houses them, Weather Report leaves his mark on the franchise.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is shortly returning to anime with the side story of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan that follows the mangaka supporting character of Diamond Is Unbreakable and his Stand Heaven’s Door on brand new adventures. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that an announcement for season six will be released sooner rather than later as we are hankering for a return to Hirohiko Araki’s fashionable world.

What do you think of this fan art that lets us visit the world of Stone Ocean early? Who is your favorite character in the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.