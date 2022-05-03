JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Is Going Viral Thanks to a Hilarious Experiment

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has spanned decades, telling the story of the Joestars across a number of arcs such as Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind and more. While the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki has certainly gone viral more times than we can count at this point, the latest campaign for the series hilariously translates the dialogue from the manga using Google Translate, creating some oddball moments for a series that is already well known for its weird stories and characters.

Phantom Blood was unique in its early story, giving us the story of Jonathan Joestar as he attempted to save his family from being decimated by the nefarious machinations of Dio Brando, his adopted brother who would eventually become a vampire and arguably, the biggest villain of the franchise. While Dio might have died during the events of the third part of the series, Stardust Crusaders, his legacy lives on in both Golden Wind and Stone Ocean, with his son Giorno heading the fifth part of the franchise and a plan put into practice by him from beyond the grave in part six.

Twitter User JoJoGTranslated shared the first chapters that were created by taking the text and dialogue of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and feeding them into Google Translate, making for some hilarious translations that most certainly don't always capture the spirit of the words being written by creator Hirohiko Araki:

Here it is, Chapter 1 has been done, you can read it here.https://t.co/gaEzB1B6R5 pic.twitter.com/eDGR2ROPIS — Google Translated JoJo Project (@JojoGTranslated) May 2, 2022

When it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation, the next episodes of Stone Ocean are set to arrive on Netflix this fall, continuing the journey of Jolyne Cujoh as she not only attempts to escape from prison but is also trying to save her father's life in the process. While fans shouldn't expect Dio Brando to burst forth from the grave, fans should expect some major revelations when it comes to not just the plan that the vampiric villain created, but some startling information when it comes to what Dio has been planning all along.

What do you think of this hilarious new campaign that has gone viral for the lives of the Joestars?