Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Debuts First Key Visual

One of the biggest manga franchises of the past few years is finally getting an anime adaptation with the story of the sorcery fights of Jujutsu Kaisen finally coming to screens with its own television series. The story follows a young high schooler who finds himself in a world of monsters and sorcery, joining up with the “Occult Research Club” first as a joke and then as a serious endeavor following the appearance of a real life ghost. Taking a page from series such as Harry Potter, Bleach, and My Hero Academia, the upcoming anime will follow Yuuji as he attempts to balance high school life with the world of the supernatural.

The Official Twitter Account for the series, AnimeJujutsu, shared the details about the first poster to be revealed for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen series, as well as a number of voice actors that will be bringing some of these popular characters to life through Toho Animation:

The initial reveal of the visual for Jujutsu Kaisen also came with a detailed description of the voice actors that will be portraying some of the well known characters including Junya Enoki (Pannacotta Fugo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) as protagonist Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida (Fruits Basket) as Megumi Fushiguro, and Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki.

Jujutsu Kaisen, aka Sorcery Fight, was created by manga writer/artist Gege Akutami and released in 2018 with seven volumes to its name, with the series continuing thanks to fan demand. Viz Media has continued printing the manga with 7 volumes of the story currently available.

The official description of the series of Jujutsu Kaisen reads as such:

“Yuuji is a genius at track and field. But he has zero interest running around in circles, he’s happy as a clam in the Occult Research Club. Although he’s only in the club for kicks, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life’s about to get really strange in Sugisawa Town #3 High School!”

