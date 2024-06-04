Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Goes Viral Thanks to Wild Webtoon Cameo

Gojo Satoru really is that guy. For years, the anime heartthrob has been a mascot for the fandom. Jujutsu Kaisen has shaped Gojo into a bonafide icon, and he's been hyped by everybody including Megan Thee Stallion. And now, Gojo is going viral after making a surprise cameo on Webtoon.

The whole thing made its way online after Just Twilight posted its latest chapter. It was there fans spotted a familiar figure in a crowded shot. While the webtoon's characters sat on a flight, Just Twilight readers noticed Gojo was chilling in economy with the crew, and he looks like the picture of leisure.

Gojo spotted in a latest episode of manhwa titled ‘Just Twilight’ #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/TTdtcEtW4o — Myamura (@Go_Jover) June 3, 2024

Dressed in his usual black outfit, Gojo scored an aisle seat on this flight, and his silver-grey hair is easy to spot. Plus, his blindfold actually suits the situation here. Plenty of people cover their eyes while on a plane, so Gojo can give his Six Eyes a good rest here.

Clearly, Gojo Satoru has found a new home in the multiverse, and we're obsessed with his Webtoon cameo. It has been a hot minute since the world checked in on the sorcerer, after all. In the latest arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga found a write out Gojo, but the strongest sorcerer could not stay down for long. Recently, Jujutsu Kaisen made way for Gojo's return, but the shocking comeback came with a few stipulations.

If you want to know more about Gojo and his tenure on Jujutsu Kaisen, no sweat. You can find the hit manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

What do you make of this Jujutsu Kaisen update? Where else do we need Gojo cameo? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!