3 Years Later, One of The Most Stunning Series Confirms an Anime Adaptation

The Shojo industry is witnessing a major change in recent years as the demographic keeps announcing new and exciting anime adaptations. For several decades now, most of the mainstream hits have always been battle Shonen, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more. Not to mention that these series are ranked among some of the highest-selling manga of all time. While Shojo has always been famous, its popularity simply can’t match that of Shonen. However, unlike intense action, these stories always offer something different for fans. 2026 has been a crucial year for the Shojo demographic since the anime adaptations of 1990s classics such as Red River and From Far Away have already caused quite a lot of waves among fans.

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However, several newer series also deserve just as much recognition, including Fall in Love, You False Angels. This acclaimed romance comedy confirmed an anime adaptation with a gorgeous visual that didn’t forget to highlight the aesthetic and beauty of the original manga. The anime adaptation was confirmed by the official X handle with only the visual and a release window of 2027. The exact release date and further details will be shared at a later date.

What Is The Plot of Fall in Love, You False Angels?

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

The manga is often praised for its stellar visuals, and the anime visuals by the creator highlight that perfectly. The manga is written and illustrated by Coco Uzuki, who is also known for her underrated short series, Hoteri Hotette First Kiss. So far, the animation studio or any other details haven’t been revealed yet, but we can expect an update this year. The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Dessert magazine in April 2023.

The story follows Otogi Katsura, the first-year class president, often called the Madonna of her school. Thanks to her perceptive nature, she is able to take on the role of a gracious girl and uphold that image in front of everyone. However, the only person who rivals her in both appearance and charisma is the vice-president, Toki Ninomae. Not to mention that Otogi is confident in herself that Toki wears the same mask as her. During an unexpected incident, Otogi reveals her true nature, which is quite the opposite of how others see her.

Unlike her soft-spoken self, she is sharp-tongued and rather bold in front of those who try to take advantage of her. Her suspicions regarding Toki also prove to be true, which turns out to be the major turning point. The two start to shed their false angelic facades before an unexpected relationship blossoms. The Japanese version has released seven volumes so far, while the English version will be releasing the fifth volume on June 23rd, 2026. The links to buying the physical and digital copies of the manga are available on the official website of Kodansha. Additionally, you can also read the manga chapters online on the official K Manga app by the publisher.

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