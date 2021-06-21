Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Details Yuta's Origin Story in New Character Profile

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has detailed Yuta Okkotsu's origin story in a new character profile released ahead of the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! After the first season of the anime came to an end, it was announced that the anime franchise would not be continuing with a second season as many fans had expected but a brand new feature film. Twisting the expectations even further, this new movie will be taking on the official prequel series Gege Akutami created years before Jujutsu Kaisen released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, now known as Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High.

This new film will be following Yuta Okkotsu as the main character, rather than Yuji Itadori, and it will finally reveal what the big fuss is about following the brief mentions of Yuta in the anime's first season. As for what we can expect to see from Yuta in the new movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has detailed his origin story in a new character profile released alongside the official character design for the main hero that you can check out below:

The character details (as translated by @kaikaikitan on Twitter) read as such, and tease the main plot of the prequel, "When he was a child, he lost his childhood friend, Rika, whom he had promised to get married with, in a traffic accident in front of him and he was haunted by her [after she] became a curse. He has avoided contact with people because Rika hurts people around him with her enormous power, but he vows to break the curse of his 'beloved' when he meets Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu Technical College."

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 plays an important role in the series overall as its events were confirmed to be canon, and that's especially true for what could come in a potential second season of the series.