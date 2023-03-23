Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Celebrates Season 2 Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen garnered quite a few fans with its anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA, with the recent prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, becoming one of the biggest anime films of all time. As the manga continues to follow Yuji Itadori and the other students that make up Jujutsu Tech's student body, the second season is preparing to arrive this summer. It should come as no surprise that there are plenty of anime cosplayers who are looking to celebrate the shonen franchise and the cursed energy wielders that make up the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will bring back Yuji Itadori, Nobara, and Megumi to the series, following their hiatus in the prequel film that focused on Yuta Okkotsu. While the prequel's protagonist had more than a few things in common with the main stars of the series, his cursed energy materialized in quite a disturbing fashion. Though the events of the movie took place prior to the first season, both the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and the Jujutsu Kaisen manga saw some characters and battles reverberate into the future. The next season won't just take us back to the present but will explore the past once again by exploring Gojo's earlier years before he became a teacher.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Curse of Nobara

Nobara might not have the king of the curses sharing her metal landscape with her, but the student in Yuji Itadori's class has certainly proved herself in the first season of the anime adaptation. Utilizing her cursed energy thanks to straw dolls, nails, and hammers, Nobara definitely has a "voodoo vibe" when it comes to her powers. With the end of the first season giving her a major chance to shine, the second season is going to throw some major challenges her way.

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has been confirmed for July but a specific release date hasn't been revealed. Luckily, fans might not have to wait much longer for the date as the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA will have a panel at this year's Anime Japan. Joined by the likes of Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and My Hero Academia to name a few, it should be a big event all around for the anime world.

What do you think the future holds for Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen? Are you hyped for the second season's arrival this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.