Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Summons Yuta’s Best Side

Jujutsu Kaisen has inspired a good few cosplays in the last two years, and more are on the way. As the fandom continues to grow, all eyes are on our sorcerers as more fans try their hand at the fighters. This is why Yuta is becoming a favorite with fans, and few of their cosplays can live up to what one fan has done.

The fan in question is marunrun0 over on Instagram. It was there the well-known fan gave their all on Yuta. The look is pretty perfect as you can see below, and photographer Ryoko Camera only adds to the project!

As you can tell from the photoshoot, Yuta comes alive with a slew of well-executed design choices. The sorcerer’s face is brought to life with some careful make-up and shading. A styled wig brings the hero’s dour look into place, and Yuta finishes his outfit with a simple white shirt and dark joggers.

Yuta is an easier cosplay to handle given his outfit, but marunrun0 went out of his way to mimic the sorcerer in every way. From his features to his posture, this Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay checks every little thing, and fans are giving the piece two thumbs up.

Of course, this piece is only going to grow more popular as Jujutsu Kaisen nears December. The hit anime is set to put out its first film on December 24 in Japan, and Yuta will be the star. After all, the film will adapt Jujutsu Kaisen 0 by Gege Akutami which tells Yuta’s story in all its angst. And if we’re lucky, the anime will follow up that story in season two before long!

You can find marunrun0 over on Instagram right here!