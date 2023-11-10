Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Pits Yuji Against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has unleashed Sukuna once again, as Yuji found himself suffering a serious defeat against the blood-manipulating villain known as Choso. While we've witnessed some terrifying villains in the supernatural shonen series so far, none have come close to the terror and power that comes from the king of curses. Now, a pair of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the eternal struggle between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna as the two continue to reside in the same body.

The Shibuya Incident Arc started with Geto and Mahito unleashing their plan of placing Gojo inside of the Prison Realm. Keeping the population of Shibuya trapped within a cursed energy dome, Gojo hit the ground floor running and fought against Jogo, Hinami, and Choso all at once. Despite their individual power and the fact that they outnumbered the Jujutsu Tech teacher three to one, the villains were unable to even leave a scratch on Gojo but did accomplish wasting enough time for Geto to put his plan into action. Thanks to Gojo no longer being a part of the world, cursed energy users are taking serious notice and the Shibuya Incident Arc has seen both Toji and Sukuna emerge to cause the heroes some serious headaches.

Yuji Vs. Sukuna

Yuji Itadori is quite a powerful character in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen, but his strength doesn't hold a candle to Sukuna's. In the latest episode, Sukuna fought against the fire-wielder known as Jogo, and was able to kill the curse simply for the crime of being in his presence. While Jogo wasn't the nicest of characters, Sukuna was able to find some respect for the curse before Jogo shed this mortal coil.

While Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation is telling the story of the Shibuya Incident, the manga is taking place quite a while following the heart-pounding arc. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Jujutsu Kaisen has brought back some familiar faces and introduced some shocking moments that have gained quite a few headlines. Creator Gege Akutami has hinted at the idea that Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its end, though it seems that the supernatural shonen series still has some major moments in its future.

What do you think of this recreation of the struggle between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.