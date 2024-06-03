Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Wants You to Read Super Psychic Policeman Chojo

Gege Akutami is busy with Jujutsu Kaisen these days, but even still, the artist isn't letting up on his fave series. Between work on their manga, Akutami is finding time to read their go-to series while finding new hits. And now, it seems like the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen is eager for everyone to check out Super Psychic Policeman Chojo.

The whole endorsement came to light on Yahoo Japan as Akutami's recommendation for Super Psychic Policeman Chojo went live. It was there the 2024 manga by Shun Numa earned solid praise. After all, Akutami says Numa's manga has a wonderful sense of human, and Super Psychic Policeman Chojo has enough special illustrations to keep any reader hooked.

Now if you have not heard of this latest Shonen Jump series, don't sweat it. The manga was released in February 2024 after it posted a successful one shot in 2023. Created by Numa, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo is an incredibly wild action comedy. The manga follows a man named Meguru Chojo who works as a psychic police officer with their partner Nao Ippongi. Situated in the middle of Chinjuku, the pair are on the hunt for justice, and they will do whatever it takes to hunt down criminals who skirt their radar.

Currently, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo can be found on Manga Plus, so fans can get a taste of Akutami's new obsession. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The creator of Samon the Summoner returns to Jump with a new series about a super-powered policeman! In Chinjuku, the city that never sleeps, there is a psychic senior police officer who has powers beyond human comprehension! His name is Meguru Chojo! Along with his judo expert partner Nao Ippongi, this hilarious duo will keep the streets clean by any means necessary!"

Will you be checking out this latest recommendation from Akutami? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!