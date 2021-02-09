Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Takes Gojo Out On The Town

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the biggest anime series that landed last year, finally getting an anime adaptation following its successful streak as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans of the franchise have wasted little time in putting together Cosplay of some of their fan-favorite characters, including the Jujutsu Tech teacher who sports a memorable blindfold in Gojo. Tasked with training Yuji Itadori in the ways of the cursed energy flowing throughout his body as a result of his "partnership" with the demon Sukuna, Gojo is attempting to balance his teaching with protecting the world from supernatural threats!

The anime series has recently followed Yuji and his fellow students battling against their "sister school" in the appropriately titled "Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event Arc", pitting Itadori and Jujutsu Tech against students who are looking to eliminate the current wielder of the power of Sukuna. Gojo himself is easily one of the strongest Jujutsu Tech sorcerers in the world today, flexing his muscles time and time again throughout the initial offerings of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, portraying himself as happy go lucky throughout his daily life as well as the fights that we've seen so far against the demonic threats amassing to change the world in their favor.

Instagram Cosplayer Weiann Vann shared this pitch-perfect take on Gojo having a hilarious day on the town, shopping while not attending to his duties as a teacher at Jujutsu Tech or assisting Yuji Itadori in learning to better control the powers that he received as a vessel for the Curse King of Sukuna:

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is still going strong, following the adventures of Yuji Itadori and leaving plenty of material for the anime to cover. With MAPPA working on both the initial episodes of the series, alongside the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan and the highly anticipated series of Chainsaw Man, the animation studio definitely has its hands full but fans have been loving their take on the world of Jujutsu Tech and its sorcerer students.

