Jujutsu Kaisen Explains How Yuji Can Still Fight Without Sukuna

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been exploring a new side of Sukuna after escaping Yuji Itadori's body with the newest chapters, and the newest chapter has explained how Yuji can still keep up the fight without Sukuna possessing his body! As Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga continues through the climax of the Culling Game arc, things have taken a tough turn for Megumi Fushiguro as Sukuna has taken over his body and has become much stronger than ever before. This took Yuji off the board for the last few chapters, and now there's a concern about Yuji's role in how this all plays out as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been showcasing just how much more trouble Megumi has been within Sukuna's control over the last few chapters, but the newest has brought Yuji and the others back into the fold as they prepare for their next step against the King of Curses. As Yuji prepares to jump into the fight, it's explained that he will still be able to keep up with everyone despite having no Cursed Energy of his own thanks to all of the time that Sukuna spent within his body.

JJK: How Will Yuji Fight Without Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 finally follows up on Yuji and the rest of the fighters since they were last attacked by the powered up Megumi possessed Sukuna, and Yuji is preparing to move on to the next step of fighting Sukuna directly. He's asked how he'll be able to fight despite Sukuna not being in him any more, and Yuji explains that it will be fine because it's not like Sukuna helped him before anyway. As Shoko Ieiri explained to Yuji, Yuji's body as become like a Cursed Object that had been stewing in Sukuna's power.

Yuji's got some ideas as to how to stop Sukuna and save Megumi from his clutches, and now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not he can pull it off. It's good to confirm that Yuji will still be able to fight with the kind of power that he had before, but it's another thing entirely to see whether or not that will be enough to deal with Sukuna when they're actually in the midst of battle.

