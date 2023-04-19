Jujutsu Kaisen Shares What Must Happen for the Culling Game to End

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climax of the intense Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, and the newest chapter has shared the unfortunate thing that must happen in order to bring the deadly tournament to an end! Kenjaku used the chaos of the Shibuya Incident to then spark a whole other battle royale featuring a ton of Cursed Spirits and Jujutsu Sorcerers who revived in the current era. Yuji Itadori and the others have taken on all sorts of deadly fights since the Culling Game began, but the end of the tournament is finally near. But it's an ending they won't want to happen.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been steadily building towards the final phase of Kenjaku's real plan for the Culling Game, and ever since Sukuna successfully took over Megumi Fushiguro's body, Kenjaku's plan has been moving at full speed as now he needs to funnel the last of the cursed energy into launching his massive new monster. But now he's made things harder for Yuji and the others to escape as a new rule has been added to only end the Culling Game when all players other than "Suguru Geto" and "Megumi Fushiguro" are killed.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: How Will the Culling Game End?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 revisits Kenjaku after he's taken Tengen captive, and he moves on with the next phase of his plan by trying to add a new rule to the Culling Game that would bar any new players. While this conflicted with the other rules set, it was also something Kenjaku ordered to make the Koganes short out. Either he changed the rule, or destroying all of the barriers and end the game that way. This allows him to cement this in place first.

After making a rule that no new players can enter the Culling Game, Kenjaku also makes it so the only way the Culling Game can end is that all players other that Geto and Megumi are dead. That means, only is Kenjaku and Sukuna are the only survivors. It'll allow Kenjaku to still enact the full Tengen merger when it's all done, but there's also a way to escape for Yuji and the others. It's easier said than done, but they can end the Culling Game by killing Kenjaku and Sukuna. But also somehow save Megumi in the process.

