Jujutsu Kaisen Producer Details the Creator's Involvement with the Anime

✖

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen, things are only on the up and up. The supernatural series has experienced a surge in popularity following the debut of its anime. Yuji Itadori is slowly becoming a favorite with fans. Of course, all this attention has made fans wonder how involved Gege Akutami is with the anime, and it seems the artist is nothing but cooperative on that front.

The update came during a recent interview in Animedia that fans on Twitter have translated into English. It was there a producer from Toho spoke about their work on Jujutsu Kaisen, and they admitted Akutami is very involved with anime despite the manga's schedule.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"Thankfully, with the cooperation of everyone at Shueisha, I have been able to communicate with Akutami Gege-sensei who is the author of the manga," the producer shared (via kaikaikitan).

"Akutami-sensei drew the storyboard, and Umemot Yui directed it and finished it... I really appreciate Akutami-sensei's willingness to cooperate this much in making the anime despite being so busty with the manga's weekly schedule."

As you can see, Akutami is willing to go the distance for the anime, and he helped bring out one of the show's most emotional moments yet. The Jujutsu Kaisen creator did the storyboard for a pivotal scene in episode one. He penned a draft for Yuji's final moments with his grandfather, and fans will be the first to say Akutami nailed the moment. And as the anime continues, fans are hoping to see more of the creator's work pop up! But for the time being, netizens are more than happy to cheer on Akutami as the artist pushes forward with the manga.

What do you make of this new interview? Are you enjoying Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.