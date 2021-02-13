Jujutsu Kaisen Shows Off Megumi's Newest Technique

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen showed off Megumi Fushigoro's newest technique in the newest episode of the series! The Kyoto Goodwill Event arc has pit the Tokyo Jujutsu Tech students against the Kyoto group, and the latest string of episodes have shown the range of abilities from both sides of the fight. While fans have seen how Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushigoro handled themselves in the field before, this arc has provided our first real look at the extent of the skills they bring to the table. This includes new attacks from the both of them that they have learned since we had seen them in action last.

While the previous episode was focused on showing off what Nobara and Maki Zenin could do in the field, Episode 18 of the series shifted the attention to Megumi's fight with Noritoshi Kamo that showed what kind of cursed energy abilities the two have at their disposal. It turns out that Fushigoro had been practicing with a new technique that he reveals during the fight that summons a new shikigami to his side, Max Elephant:

To make some distance between he and Kamo, Megumi buys himself time use a technique that he reveals that he had just tamed it not long before the actual event. A downside to this new attack is that it burns through his cursed energy, so he can't use it at the same time as another one like the other summons he's used throughout the fight thus far. Like its named suggests, Max Elephant summons an elephant to his side.

Its attack is revealed to be a huge gush of water that emerges from the elephant's trunk. It's powerful and massive enough that it completely pushes Kamo away, and makes for a pretty nifty combo together with the electricity infused Nue. Thankfully he's managed to tame this powerful new technique just in time as soon it's revealed that they're being attacked by Mahito and the other cursed spirits toward the end of the episode.

But what do you think? What did you think of Megumi Fushigoro's newest attack? How do you like his fighting style so far? Curious to see how it stacks up to the new threats?