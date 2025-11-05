Jujutsu Kaisen Releases Special Episode Online (And Its Free)

Jujutsu Kaisen has a big future in the coming months, as the story of Yuji Itadori is coming to both the small screen and the silver screen. Later this year, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution will be coming to theaters in North America to both revisit the Shibuya Incident Arc and give fans a tease at what is to come in the Culling Game Arc. While this new movie will arrive in December, anime fans won’t be waiting much longer to check out season three, as that’s set for January of 2026. Luckily, Studio MAPPA has released a new episode of the anime that you can check out right now.

While supernatural shonen fans will have to wait until next month to check out the Jujutsu Kaisen compilation film, Japan is getting the chance to see Yuji and his allies return to theaters a little earlier. On November 7th this week, the movie will arrive in Japan, and Studio MAPPA is fueling up the hype train with a special episode that you can watch right this moment. Jujutsu Kaisen’s “You Can Still Make It In Time! Jujutsu Kaisen Special!” Luckily, the new installment isn’t just unique to Japan, and you can revisit the latest arcs by watching it below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Revisited

This new compilation special doesn’t just cover some of the recent events; it revisits the earlier days of both Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu. The star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made his debut to the television series with the second season finale, as the swordsman was chosen by Jujutsu Tech as Yuji’s executioner. While Yuji has become a powerhouse in his own right, Yuta is no slouch, as he has been able to gain serious strength in his time away from the spotlight. Of course, Okkotsu still has his monstrous love, Rika, at his side, adding some major ammunition to his arsenal. When the Culling Game arc begins, expect the two Jujutsu Kaisen stars to trade some blows, to say the least.

Yuta might not be the star of the series, but his place in it cannot be overlooked. Set to play a major role in season three and beyond, the current Jujutsu Kaisen sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, has a part for Okkotsu to play, though not in the way you expect. The series from creator Gege Akutami takes place decades after the original story’s finale, following the grandchildren of Yuta and Maki in the starring roles. With Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation looking to reach its final episode in conjunction with the manga, Modulo might just be a way for the anime world to continue to keep Jujutsu Tech in the spotlight. It might be years before we see the Modulo stars take center stage, but fans can currently check out the story in the pages of the Shonen Jump manga.

