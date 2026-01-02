Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is officially less than a week away, and that couldn’t be more exciting. Following the incredible highs of season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen officially defined itself as a generational hit, and even with the controversial nature of the manga’s finale, that hasn’t made it any less exciting.

With how big Jujutsu Kaisen has gotten, that, of course, has made season 3 one of the most hotly anticipated anime of 2026. It’s finally gotten to where fans are less than a week away from the premiere, and with what old and new fans alike know to expect, it’s bound to live up to the hype and then some.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Be The Anime’s Best Season

As great as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was, season 3 is bound to be even better. For starters, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3’s cast will be filled with new characters who will not only all have uniquely interesting powers, but also personalities that perfectly play off the old cast, as well, all of which will be great to see in animation.

As for the old cast, a major highlight will definitely be the growth they go through; between Yuji’s grief over the events of season 2, Maki finally realizing her true potential, and Yuta’s return to the narrative, season 3 will provide some of Jujutsu Kaisen’s best character work, even if much of it won’t com out until the second half.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Already Know How Great Season 3 Will Be

There’s plenty to look forward to with Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, and some fans already know how great it will be. Back in December, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was re-released as the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film, but the main draw was how fans could also get an exclusive preview of the first two episodes of season 2.

Sure enough, the first two episodes of season 3 not only perfectly play off of season 2’s story, but the visuals are even better, as well, with the episodes featuring even crisper artwork and even more creatively gorgeous animation than season 2. Those were just the first two episodes, so there’s no telling how much better the rest will be.

Few anime have taken the world by storm as Jujutsu Kaisen has, and with season 3 less than a week away, that’s about to start up again in the best of ways. There’s no telling how Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will play out, but hopefully, it will more than live up to the hype from start to finish.