Jujutsu Kaisen Kicks Off 2026 With a Surprising Milestone

Jujutsu Kaisen’s popularity continues to climb the charts, even more than a year after the main story ended. The final volumes were released in December 2024 and included a special four-part epilogue that focused on different characters. While fans were waiting for the anime to return with Season 3, Gege Akutami surprised everyone by launching a sequel manga in September 2025. Set 68 years after the Culling Game, the short sequel series was confirmed to run for around six months and release no more than three volumes. The first volume, released on January 5, 2026, quickly became a massive hit. The Top 20 best-selling manga list for January 2026 has now been revealed, and Jujutsu Kaisen appears on it twice. The information comes from @WSJ_manga, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of Shonen Jump updates.

The original manga continues to surpass expectations with its incredible sales and ranks third on the list, while Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo secures the sixth spot. It’s rare, if not unheard of, for both the main series and its sequel to rank this high at the same time. The original series has already surpassed 150 million copies sold worldwide, and that number keeps rising despite more than a year having passed since the release of the final volumes. While the main story is back in the spotlight thanks to the anime’s third season, Modulo is now approaching its finale, further cementing Jujutsu Kaisen’s ongoing dominance in the manga industry.

Jujutsu Kaisen Has Several New Projects Lined Up for the Next Few Years

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The third season of the anime is expected to wrap up the Culling Game Arc across two cours, leaving only the final arc to be adapted. Since the first part of Season 3 is currently airing, it’s unlikely that fans will receive any information about the anime’s final season anytime soon. The concluding Shinjuku Showdown Arc spans only around 50 chapters, but it features some of the most intense and brutal fights in the entire series. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is in its final stretch and is expected to conclude in March, once its six-month run comes to an end. If Akutami decides to extend the story slightly, it could continue into April, but given the current direction, there doesn’t seem to be much room left for another direct sequel.

That said, considering the franchise’s immense popularity, Akutami could always return with a spin-off in the future. Modulo has already made one of the most successful debuts in Shonen Jump history, selling over 266,000 copies in the first month of Volume 1’s release. With such a groundbreaking launch, it would be surprising if the sequel doesn’t eventually receive an anime adaptation, although it’s still far too early for any studio to officially pick it up.

On top of that, the franchise is set to expand further with a spin-off novel written by acclaimed horror author Yumeaki Hirayama. While details about the story remain under wraps, the novel will be supervised by Akutami himself. Even though the main story has long since ended, Jujutsu Kaisen is clearly positioned to stay relevant for years to come, with new releases and unexpected projects ready to keep fans invested in its world.

