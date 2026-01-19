Shonen Jump Has Officially Declared The Top 3 New Series of 2025

2025 wasn’t exactly a groundbreaking year for Shonen Jump fans, since there were dozens of manga cancellations across both Weekly Shonen Jump and the Shonen Jump+ platform. While WSJ is the most famous magazine of Shueisha, Shonen Jump+ is a digital platform of Shueisha, both offering a plethora of incredible manga series for global fans. Weekly Shonen Jump is primarily known for classics such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, and even modern hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. On the other hand, Shonen Jump+ is a major platform known for serializing original shonen series while also catering to other manga demographics. Several series on the platform are globally renowned, such as Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, Spy x Family, and more.

However, even though several new series make their debut each year, only a few of them manage to attract a wide audience. Shonen Jump often sees more series ending than new additions, as evident by how there’s already a wave of manga cancellations even though it’s only the first month of the year. A lot of promising series last year, including Kaedegami and several dozen more, bid farewell to readers. However, Shonen Jump saw many ups and downs last year; it gave fans a few incredible series, among which three of them became massive hits in 2026. All this information comes from @WSJ_manga, a reliable source of information sharing all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series.

2025’s Three Best Shonen Jump Series Became Major Hits After Their First Volume

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The biggest release of last year was Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, which began serialization in September 2025. The sequel to the original story is released as a short manga and is expected to conclude in three volumes. The first volume was released on January 5th, 2026, only in Japan, and it shocked everyone with over 190k copies sold in just one week. This makes Modulo one of the most successful debuts in Shonen Jump’s history. While the manga’s success is thanks to the original story, it also can’t be denied that Modulo has been praised immensely by fans and critics for its captivating storyline and the stellar art by Yuji Iwasaki.

Additionally, the most surprising hit in Weekly Shonen Jump is Someone Hertz by Ei Yamano. The manga debuted in the same month as Modulo and quietly climbed through the ranks. The first volume of the series already sold out around a week before its official release. Someone Hertz is currently getting a reprint as demand for the manga only keeps rising. In the first week after its release, the manga sold over 24k copies, ranking fourth in the overall WSJ charts for that particular week.

Lastly, one of the newest Shonen Jump+ series, WITCTRIV by Hakuri, gathered a bunch of positive reviews after the release of its opening chapter. The first volume was released on January 5th, 2026, on the same day as Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo and Someone Hertz. While the total sales haven’t been confirmed yet, the manga is also getting a reprint on February 6th.

