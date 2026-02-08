Jujutsu Kaisen Is Set to Resolve Its Biggest Mystery After Over a Thousand Years

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga is currently in its final stretch as one of the battles reaches its conclusion. Not long after the negotiations with the Simurians fell apart when Cross was fatally shot, Dabura challenged someone from the sorcerers’ side to duel with him and settle things once and for all. Since no one else was strong enough to fight Dabura, Yuka Okkotsu volunteered to sacrifice herself, knowing she only had three more months to live. In order to force the Simurians off the planet so Yuka wouldn’t die, Tsurugi challenged Maru to a duel. The latest Chapter 21 concludes the battle with Tsurugi’s loss, even though he could’ve won easily thanks to Rika and Maki’s Soul-Split Katana.

On the other hand, Yuka hasn’t shown up once since she hid herself inside one of her shadows. The battle between Mahoraga and Dabura continues, while Yuji Itadori has made it clear he has no intentions of interfering with the battle. However, that doesn’t mean the original series’ protagonist is twiddling his thumbs. Yuji has gained immense power over the decades, and he has something major in mind.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is All Set to Break The Cycle of Curses

After Tsurugi’s defeat, Maru meets with Yuji and shows him the oldest Kalyan that is in the spaceship. Maru wants to create Harmony (a Cursed Technique) between people on Earth and the Simurians. His technique has deemed Yuji’s powers worthy, which is why the two have teamed up. Maru plans to create a world where cursed spirits are no longer born, breaking the cycle of misery that has plagued the world for over a thousand years. Cursed spirits are also the reason why the sorcerers and Simurians are unable to coexist in peace, since the former sees them as threats while the aliens revere them as sacred beings.

Cross and Tsurugi, the two people closest to him, suffered significantly because of that, which is why this is the only option he has left. On the other hand, Yuji is unable to age and is now a being that can’t be fully considered a human or a curse. All of Yuji’s suffering is a result of being involved in the world of curses, which is why he didn’t hesitate to join hands with Maru. He shows Maru the notes Yuki Tsukumo made while doing her own research about curses.

Before her death, Yuki gave her diary to Choso, and it ended up in Yuji’s hands, who has always carried it with him. The fact that Yuji had the diary on him without even knowing he would run into such a situation means that he wanted to carry out Yuki’s dreams. As the chapter ends, the duo somehow manages to meet Mahito, who is unable to find peace since being absorbed by Kenjaku. The latest chapter has made it clear that Mahito is going to be crucial in the plan to completely eradicate the curses.

The Biggest Mystery From The Original Series Will Finally Be Solved

Curses have existed for centuries or maybe a few millennia, putting humans in danger. As long as negative feelings exist in the world, curses will keep being born, and the sorcerers will keep getting killed while fighting them. No one knows why people were forced to suffer at the hands of such creatures, but there was also no other way to stop these tragedies.

This is the kind of brutal cycle Yuki Tsukumo, a special grade sorcerer, wanted to break, and she traveled all around to look for answers. Unfortunately, she was never able to accomplish her dreams since she died in her battle against Kenjaku. She left a lot of information in her diary so one day it would prove to be helpful, and that day is almost here now. The sequel series proved that even after the defeat of Ryomen Sukuna and Kenjaku, the world kept facing threats due to curses.

To make matters worse, the powers of sorcerers kept declining with each generation, so much so that Yuta and Maki’s son, Iori, was always worried about the fate of the Jujutsu society. However, now that the story has specifically shown a way for the characters to create a better world, there’s finally some hope that Jujutsu Kaisen will get the ending it deserves.

