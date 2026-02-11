Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Hints There Won’t Be Another Sequel

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after the main story’s ending, fans were pleasantly surprised to see the series returning with a sequel manga. While Jujutsu Kaisen had an extremely controversial ending, it only continued to increase the series’ popularity, as it even managed to cross 150 million copies sold worldwide. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, which takes place 68 years after the Culling Game and focuses on new characters, immediately became a hit. Fans were intrigued to see a new premise and Gege Akutami expanding on the worldbuilding.

The series also confirmed the status of many characters from the original manga, including Yuji Itadori, who is unable to age due to his powers. As the story draws near its conclusion, Yuji makes an unexpected entrance to set up the finale. According to the latest Chapter 21, the characters have decided to break the cycle of curses, which also means that there won’t be any use for sorcerers if that happens.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is Closing All Doors For Future Sequels

If Yuji and Maru’s plan for creating a world where cursed spirits are no longer born succeeds, then there won’t be any need for the fighting to continue. No one knows how long the curses have plagued the world, killing countless people, but it has been for over a thousand years. As long as curses exist in the world, the cycle of pain and suffering will keep repeating, the same cycle that Maru and Yuji plan to break.

Although Maru has everything he needs to carry out his plan, he requires the powers of Yuji and Mahito. With the way the story is heading, if such a world does come to exist, then there won’t be any need for a Jujutsu society to exist, and the characters can move on, leading ordinary lives. Yuji, who is unable to age and die because of his powers, might also get the ending he wants, even if it comes to him after several decades.

This means that the story won’t be able to expand after the finale of Modulo, which is expected to conclude in a few weeks. However, although Jujutsu Kaisen can’t continue the story after Modulo’s ending, there’s always hope for the creator to return with a side story or a spin-off instead of a sequel. The franchise is one of the most popular in the world right now, and no doubt, any story that Gege Akutami continues to write in the future will be loved by fans.

