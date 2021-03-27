Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings Mahito's School Makeover to Life

✖

One surprising Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has brought Mahito's school uniform look to life! The anime has recently wrapped its highly successful debut season with its newest episode, and through that season introduced fans to Gege Akutami's wide world of quirky heroes and foes. The cursed spirits continue to be the most intriguing element of the franchise thus far, and that's especially true for Mahito. Taking the focus of the first half of the series as the main foe, Mahito proved to be quite tricky in both personality and ability as it was hard to pin down the being's true intentions.

This made for quite the playful demeanor with each new appearance, and one of the most playful moments certainly caught tons of fans by surprise. In one of the anime's original Juju Stroll comedy segments at the end of Episode 18, the series imagined a world where Mahito and the other named cursed spirits were attending school. This led to a whole new (and popular) makeover for Mahito, and this school life makeover was brought to life awesomely by artist @miruqi on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by milky (@miruqi)

Mahito remains one of the most compelling figures in Jujutsu Kaisen overall. While it's actions in the series had essentially been put on hold as other cursed spirits took the center stage of the grand scheme hatched by Geto, Mahito is still lingering just on the boundary of everything as it continues to hold a huge grudge against Yuji Itadori and Kento Nanami for their defeat of it during the Vs. Mahito arc in the first half of the season.

But don't worry as there's a major chance that the franchise will be coming back for a second season someday. A potential second season would include tons more action from Mahito and the other cursed spirits, but it's going to be a bit before we can see that as Jujutsu Kaisen will be branching out with a new feature film first. Taking on the special prequel story, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, this new film is currently in the works for a release this Winter in Japan.

What did you think of Mahito's school makeover when you saw it for the first time? Where does Mahito rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!