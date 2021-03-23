Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Expands its Domain with Fem Sukuna

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is expanding its domain with a fem take on Sukuna! Jujutsu Kaisen's anime run will soon be coming to an end, and it has been such a successful debut for the series that sales of Gege Akutami's original manga series have gone through the roof around the world. There are many reasons to love Jujutsu Kaisen, but the central draw of the series as a whole is the core dynamic between its main hero and villain as they uniquely share a single body. That means this villain's threat lingers over pretty much every scene featuring Yuji Itadori.

While Sukuna's motivations are still largely a mystery, his power is nowhere near as mysterious as we have already gotten some pretty notable examples of that power in action. The first major debut of it was with the use of Sukuna's Domain Expansion. As one of the coolest moments of the series thus far, now artist @pateronacosplay has brought this moment to life in a cool new way through cosplay with fans on Instagram. Check it out below:

Part of what makes Sukuna such a compelling central villain is the fact that the series is continuing on regardless of whether or not he interferes. Although he's a crucial element of some of the villains' plans, he's still kind of an unknown factor for both sides of the conflict. Because this special grade cursed spirit will do whatever he wants when he wants to, it makes his takeovers of Yuji all the more intense as there's no real way to guess when he'll decide to get into action.

This means that whatever happens from this point on, Sukuna still lingers as a final hurdle for Yuji to overcome. Because Sukuna is within Yuji's body, this makes dealing with the spirit all the more complicated as killing Yuji seems to be the only way to stop Sukuna for the moment. As we've seen, however, that's also not completely the case. So now it's just a matter of always keeping an eye on Sukuna's actions with each new chapter and episode.

But what do you think of Sukuna? How are you liking his dynamic with Yuji Itadori so far? What kind of future do you see for the two of them in Jujutsu Kaisen's finale?