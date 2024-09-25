What You Need to Know About Jujutsu Kaisen's Final Chapter (And Where to Find It)

Jujutsu Kaisen is in its final moments. The hit manga has been around for more than six years, and its story will come to a close in a matter of days. Creator Gege Akutami will bring Jujutsu Kaisen to a close with chapter 271, after all. The series has spent months teeing up its epilogue for this finale, so the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is buzzing ahead of its drop. So if you have questions about chapter 271, we're here to give you answers.

From its release date to its online hub, ComicBook is breaking down everything you need to know about the Jujutsu Kaisen finale. It isn't everyday a series this big comes to a close, you know? The hype behind Jujutsu Kaisen is bigger than ever, so all we can say to fans is brace for impact.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 Go Live?

To start off, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 will be released on Monday, September 30 in Japan. Fans in the United States will need to remember a different date. Given the time difference with Japan, the United States gets access to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 on Sunday, September 29.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As for where you can find the final chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen posts its chapters early on Sunday with the rest of Weekly Shonen Jump. In the United States, fans will be able to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 on the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. Weekly Shonen Jump brings its new chapters to life between 9:00 – 10:00 am CST. Fans on the West coast will have to wake up early to peep the finale first thing, but hey – that is the sacrifice you make for Jujutsu Kaisen.

How Will Jujutsu Kaisen End?

Of course, the biggest question surrounding the final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is its ending. How will the story wrap up? The question is impossible for anyone to answer unless they are Akutami or part of his editorial team. When it comes to storytelling, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen keeps fans on their toes, so anything is possible for this final outing.

There are plenty of theories circling about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271. The manga's epilogue has been pretty chill compared to the insanity of the Shinjuku Showdown arc. We have learned about several revivals as well as a coup against the New Shadow Style school. One of the biggest teasers from the epilogue dropped in chapter 270 fittingly enough. After revealing that Takaba was still alive, Jujutsu Kaisen hinted at the return of Geto (or his body at least) by giving us a glimpse at his body. And despite all the pleas, we still have not heard much about Gojo.

It has been over a year since Jujutsu Kaisen saw Gojo fall to Sukuna, and the brutal death has kept the fandom buzzing. Many expected the sorcerer to return to life, and to be fair, we have been given tons of evidence to suggest as much. Still, the epilogue for Jujutsu Kaisen has not touched upon the character's comeback. All bets are on Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 to do the impossible with Gojo at this point, so we will have to see how Akutami handles the pressure.

