Jujutsu Kaisen Editors Comment on the Manga’s Last-Minute Break

Jujutsu Kaisen has been on the top of its game for a year now, and manga readers couldn’t be happier about it. Creator Gege Akutami has always been a reliable artist, but he has gone above and beyond with the manga since 2022 rolled into view. However, fans did learn this week that the manga is taking a last-minute break, and we know what exactly prompted the hiatus to come around.

The official PR account for Jujutsu Kaisen made the announcement after Shonen Jump confirmed the manga wouldn’t put out a new chapter this week. According to the statement, the team did plan to release a new chapter, but creator Gege Akutami has been feeling too poorly to meet the deadline.

“Jujutsu Kaisen was scheduled to appear in Weekly Shonen Jump #15… but it is being delayed due to Akutami’s poor physical condition. His condition is now improving, so serialization will resume in the next issue of Shonen Jump,” the team wrote.

As you can imagine, fans were quick to send their best wishes to Akutami in light of this update. It is no secret that manga creators often work insane schedules, and Akutami is no different. Between the manga and anime, the artist has a lot of work to oversee. That doesn’t even consider Jujutsu Kaisen‘s recent movie or video game, so it is safe to say Akutami needs a vacation. And when he returns to publishing, the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase will be there to lift him up.

Are you surprised by this latest scheduling change? Have you caught up on all of Jujutsu Kaisen…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.