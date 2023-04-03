Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Reveals All of Megumi's Shikigami

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are keeping an eye on its anime as season two is on the horizon. This summer, the show will return to the air with a new batch of episodes, but the Jujutsu Kaisen manga shouldn't be overlooked. The series is still in the midst of its Culling Game arc, and this week, Jujutsu Kaisen finally gave fans a look at all of Megumi's Ten Shadows.

Yes, that is right! Jujutsu Kaisen just showed us all of the Shikigami under Megumi's control. As part of the Zenin bloodline, Megumi was able to access this inherited technique, and he's brought to a new level. And for better or worse, Jujutsu Kaisen just showcased all of the Ten Shadows with Sukuna's help.

For those who missed it, Jujutsu Kaisen's most recent chapter went live with the additions. Sukuna pulled out the final Shadows as he is now operating Megumi's body. During a recent fight, Sukuna summoned a Shikigami deer as well as a bull. So now, we know these two creatures were the final ones in Megumi's arsenal.

Need a refresher on all the Shikigami? Don't sweat it. You can check out the full list of Megumi's Ten Shadows below:

1 & 2. Kon (Dogs)



3. Nue (Flying Bird)



4. Orochi (Snake)



5. Gama (Toads)



6. Banshō (Elephant)



7. Datto (Rabbits)



8. Madoka (Deer)



9. Kangyū (Bull)



10. Macora (Mahoraga)



As you can see, Megumi has used all of these curses in battle save for the last one. The Divine General Mahoraga has not been conquered by anyone in the Zenin clan to date. If the Shikigami is ever going to submit, it will be to Megumi as he is the only one around capable of commanding such a spirit. But until the creature can be mastered, Megumi (or Sukuna for now) can only use nine Shikigami.

Obviously, the Ten Shadows technique is incredibly powerful, and it is part of the reason Sukuna was so invested in Megumi. The cursed technique is stronger than any given to Finger Bearers, and when it is combined with Sukuna's power, the attack is devastating. Soon, we will get to see Sukuna wield the Shikigami in full, but the question remains whether Megumi will get to master the technique without Sukuna skulking around in his body.

Which of Megumi's Shikigami are your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.