Jujutsu Kaisen Is Reportedly Heading for a Special Break

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season is still quite a while away, with the prequel film continuing to net some major profits in theaters in North America and around the world, and it seems as though the manga that gave us both is taking a short break. With Gege Akutami having taken breaks in the past related to health issues and other reasons, a reason for this week-long hiatus hasn’t been revealed but it will be a tiny bump in the road for readers that have been following the adventures of Yuji and his friends since the start.

The world of manga is definitely a demanding one for those who weave some of the biggest stories in the medium, with many mangaka taking opportunities to rest between chapters. Gege Akutami has faced health issues in the past that has seen Jujutsu Kaisen have to delay the installments following Yuji Itadori and his friends and while an official statement hasn’t been released as to why the next chapter of the Shonen will be delayed by one week, it would certainly be understandable if Akutami needed to take a break to recuperate considering the weekly schedule for this and many other manga series can definitely be a rigorous one.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen wouldn’t be releasing a new chapter in next week’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but would then be returning in the subsequent publication to continue the story of Yuji Itadori and the recent events of the manga that have actually seen the return of the star of the prequel film in Yuta Okkotsu.

While the prequel movie for the Shonen series created by Gege Akutami is currently in theaters, fans will have to wait until next year, 2023, to see the second season arrive from Studio MAPPA, with the animation house once again returning to further animate the adventure of Jujutsu Tech. With the manga having plenty of territory for the anime to explore in its future, expect some big moments when the television series returns.

Via WSJ_Manga