Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Stirs Debate Following a Controversial Apology

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has made its debut across all sorts of markets, but it turns out one, in particular, is piquing interest right now. Following the film’s debut in the U.S., the team began preparations for its launch in China. But after a special apology overseas, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is warring over the film’s box office and its team’s controversial comment about Taiwan.

The notice came to light courtesy of Ryan Ho Kilpatrick, a reporter for TIME and The Washington Post. They took to Twitter to share an apology from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 posted to Weibo exclusively, and it apologizes for a tweet sent from its official page which mentions Taiwan.

“The makers of Jujutsu Kaisen have apologized on Weibo for this tweet, which lists Taiwan among the “countries” where the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film has broken box office records,” Kilpatrick shared.

As for why the apology was made, well – the reasoning is simple enough. Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to debut in all of its global markets. Medialink, a Hong Kong-based distributor, is expected to release Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters should it pass censors. Anime has only begun making headway with official releases in China due to these restrictions, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 jeopardized its release in China by referencing Taiwan as an independent country.

Now, this specific topic has stood for decades as the bad blood between China and Taiwan is long-suffering. The island nation has been governed separated from China since 1949, and it was fully independent through the 1600s. Its colonized history ties it tightly to China, but its separate government and culture have led locals to distance themselves from China. However, the Republic of China still claims Taiwan is part of its territory under its ‘One China’ belief.

As you can imagine, this debacle has put tension between China and Taiwan. The entertainment industry has run afoul of the drama many times in the past, and now, it seems Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the latest film to brush the sensitive subject.

What do you make of this debacle? Have you gotten the chance to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 yet? Let us know in the comments below.