Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Debuts Sukuna's Divine Power

Jujutsu Kaisen might seem like it was turning things around for Yuji Itadori, but the newest chapter of the series is kicking things up another notch as Sukuna has started tapping into his divine power! Jujutsu Kaisen has been working its way through the Shinjuku Showdown arc with the latest chapters of the series as Yuji and the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers have been trying everything they can in order to deal any kind of damage. But Sukuna has not only countered each of their efforts, but is still seemingly getting stronger as the fight continues and presumably even holding back some power.

It was teased in an earlier chapter of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga that Sukuna was still holding himself back as he never really felt challenged by any of the opponents he has faced off against thus far. Before it seemed like it could just be more boasting about the villain's latent abilities, but now it's starting to seem even more real as while Yuji has started to tap into his true potential as a Cursed Technique user, Sukuna's also starting to take things seriously against his first real challenger. Leading to the use of more Cursed Techniques than before.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna Uses Divine Flame

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 continues right after Yuji was able to connect to Sukuna's body with a series of successful Black Flashes. This led the King of Curses to backpedal just a bit, and use a weaker version of the Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion technique. While Yuji and the other sorcerers thought they were able to escape from harm after holding out for a long enough period to withstand the direct hit from the technique, this was only the first of Sukuna's plans for the attack.

As Yuji celebrates the fact that they were able to hold out long enough to survive Malevolent Shrine and was readying a counterattack of his own, Sukuna ends the chapter with the opening of his Divine Flame technique. This was the fiery technique we had seen in action during the Shibuya Incident, but it had not been named until now. If this technique is as destructive as it was back then, Yuji and the others are in far more danger than they realize as Sukuna hasn't even started using his best moves through the fight so far. The Shinjuku Showdown is clearly far from over.