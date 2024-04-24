Jujutsu Kaisen: How Is Yuji Related to Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen can be rather confusing. From its various curses to its domains and factions, the series has a lot of moving pieces. Time and again, series creator Gege Akutami has found ways to surprise readers with his reveals, but they can be difficult to track. This week, that truth came to a head when Yuji's secret history with Sukuna was revealed, and now we're breaking down their connected family tree.

If you did not realize, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 made Yuji's past crystal clear. The boy began as a simple high schooler with curse sensitivities, but that is not all. It turns out Yuji is related to Sukuna, and it comes by the way of reincarnation.

So the family tree? It looks something like this: Sukuna and Jin Itadori, Yuji's father, are twin brothers. Sukuna was born in a bygone era, and while he was in the womb, he ate his twin. The fetus was powerful enough in utero to reincarnate, and Sukuna's twin brother was born again in the future as Jin. Of course, Jin went on to have Yuji, so in effect, the boy is Sukuna's nephew.

But of course, there is more to the story. When it comes to Yuji's mom, the woman was possessed by Kenjaku. The cursed brain, while using the woman's body, conceived Yuji with Jin who we know is Sukuna's reincarnated twin brother. Clearly, the power levels are stacking up for Yuji at this point. And beyond his parents, Yuji has some other impressive family on his side.

For instance, we know Choso and Yuji are brothers as the pair have a tie to Kenjaku. In fact, Yuji is bonded to all the Death Paintings created by Kenjaku over the years. And while not related by blood, Yuji and Aoi Todo have sworn brotherhood to one another.

When it comes to Sukuna, it seems strange to think about the curse's family, but now it has become a major twist in Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuji was bred to be the perfect host for his infamous uncle. And these days, the sorcerer is determined to cull Sukuna at all costs.

What do you make of Jujutsu Kaisen's latest plot twist? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!