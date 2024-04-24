Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Yuji's Two Strongest Abilities Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen has started to unleash more of Yuji Itadori's latent Cursed Techniques, and the newest chapter of the manga detailed the extent of his new powers! The Shinjuku Showdown arc has crossed a major threshold as Yuji and the surviving sorcerers are really running out of options to deal with Sukuna's overwhelming power. Despite how many tricks each of them has used in the fight so far, the King of Curses counters them with ease and is only getting stronger as the fight rolls on. But things started to swing in a different direction as Yuji has started to tap into his true potential.

Jujutsu Kaisen saw Yuji not only unless more consecutive Black Flashes against Sukuna, but the previous chapter of the series ended with the tease that he was starting to unlock his true potential during the fight. With the newest chapter of the manga picking right back up with it all, it's also revealing that due to Yuji unlocking more of his potential he's also accessing the abilities two Cursed Techniques he's been infused with since we've last seen him – Blood Manipulation and even Sukuna's own Malevolent Shrine.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's Cursed Techniques Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 picks up after Yuji hits Sukuna with a few Black Flashes, and sees him instantly connecting with more. It's teased that Yuji might have the potential to be on par with Sukuna's strength due to his sharing origins with both Kenjaku and Sukuna, and Sukuna himself has started to notice Yuji's quick improvements. It's here that it's explained that Yuji has been endowed with two Cursed Techniques at the moment. He's not only integrated the remaining Death Painting Wombs to give him the Blood Manipulation shown off in previous chapters, but Sukuna's technique too.

With Yuji reaching an awakened state, he's also able to activate the Malevolent Shrine technique he got from sharing a body with Sukuna for such a long time. While Yuji's version of the technique is much less powerful, less fast, and takes on a different look than Sukuna's version of the technique but Sukuna notes it as a "subnormal" feat that he's been able to use this technique in such a way. It's starting to get to the point where Yuji is turning the fight around, so now it's just a matter of seeing if it stays that way.