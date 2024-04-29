Jujutsu Kaisen Kickstarts Yuji's Final Stand Against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached another complicated phase of the Shinjuku Showdown arc, but it seems like the manga has finally kicked off Yuji Itadori's final stand against Sukuna! The Shinjuku Showdown has been one major loss after another for Yuji and the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers as no matter what plan or tactic they use, everything is countered and overwhelmed by Sukuna's sheer power and skill. Making matters worse is the fact that Sukuna himself seems to be recovering and getting even stronger despite how long the fight has been going on. But things might be changing sooner than expected.

The previous chapters of the series teased that Yuji could be making up the gap in strength between him and Sukuna as he's started to awaken to his own latent abilities. The more he fights, the more his body has started to adjust to the Cursed Techniques that Sukuna had been using while inhabiting his body. As the newest chapter of the series sees Sukuna forced to use a worse version of his Domain Expansion, Yuji is ready and waiting to make a comeback for what could be coming next.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Yuji Beat Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 goes back a bit to reveal how Yuji had been able to train before this fight against Sukuna. It's explained that not only did he merge with the Death Painting Wombs (giving him the ability to use blood in the same way Choso did), Ui Ui also helped him switch bodies with Kusakabe to train that way. It's theorized that because Yuji's body remembered Sukuna's inhabiting it, it's also why he was eventually able to use Sukuna's Cursed Technique.

This combined with the fact that Yuji is actually physically related to Sukuna is now coalescing into the current fight against the King of Curses. Yuji was able to outlast the use of Sukuna's weakened Malovent Shrine thanks to learning how to use Simple Domain from Kusakabe, and for a while it looks like all of their strategies are working. But as we've seen from the manga so far is while Yuji seems to be primed for a comeback against Sukuna, the King of Curses also has a lot of powers and tricks up his own sleeve to turn back the tide in his own favor. The fight's only just begun.