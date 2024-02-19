Jujutsu Kaisen Shares the Secret Behind Sukuna's Last Finger

Since the day Jujutsu Kaisen began, fans have been keeping count of Sukuna's fingers. The hit series began in earnest after Yuji Itadori ate one of the fingers to save his friends, and as we know, the King of Curses had 19 more in hiding. These days, the manga has revealed all of Sukuna's fingers except for the last, and we know now what happened to it.

And spoiler alert! Sukuna did not get his hands on it and the same goes for Gojo. Instead, it was Yuta who housed the finger.

The update went live in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 at the very beginning. It picked up with Yuta going against Sukuna in battle, and the younger sorcerer revealed his domain to keep the fight contained. He used a slew of cursed techniques against Sukuna including the king's own. And while the move took Sukuna by surprise, he quickly put everything together.

After all, Yuta was only able to use Sukuna's cleave ability by absorbing some of his power. He did this by having Rika eat Sukuna's final finger, and that power transferred to him. As such, we have learned where all of Sukuna's finger went, and this final one did escape him. There is no telling whether the finger can be retrieved from Rika. And as for the other 19 fingers, Sukuna has absorbed them through Yuji or Megumi.

Clearly, the King of Curses is on top of his game given all the fingers he's absorbed. Now, the question remains whether his last one can be returned after Yuta's absorption. Jujutsu Kaisen will have to touch on the question at some point. So if you are not caught up with the manga, you can read Jujutsu Kaisen on the Shonen Jump app. As for its official synopsis, you can read it below for all the details on Gege Akutami's series:

"Follow young Yuji Itadori in this dark supernatural action series as he begins training in the dangerous arts of jujutsu sorcery and explores the violent world of curses! Yuji Itadori eats a cursed finger to save a classmate, and now Ryomen Sukuna, a powerfully evil sorcerer known as the King of Curses, lives in Itadori's soul. Guided by the jujutsu sorcerers, Yuji Itadori joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses."

