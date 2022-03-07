Jujutsu Kaisen Teases a Curse’s Return in New Cliffhanger

Jujutsu Kaisen has been in top form for a while now, the manga has zero plans to let its hold split. After all, the Culling Game has kept fans hooked since it began, and their interest doubled when Yuta joined the event this year. Right now, it seems the special-grade sorcerer is taking on a wild battle, but even he needs some help at times. So thanks to one cliffhanger, fans are eyeing Yuta closely since he seems to think Rika is ready to help fight once more.

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know what is going on. Yuta has found himself facing two deadly foes from the Culling Game who are on top of the leader board. The trio is now fighting in earnest and using some high-skill techniques in hopes of killing one another. This means Yuta has used quite a bit of cursed energy to protect himself, and now, he is ready to call in the big guns.

Chapter 177 ends with Yuta standing before his foes with his hand held out before him. It is impossible to miss the promise ring on his finger as it is the one he shared with Rika as a child. And now, Yuta has summoned the cursed spirit out of nowhere.

The cliffhanger shows Yuta asking for Rika to him fully, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans were left stunned by the confession. After all, Rika was released from her curse long ago during Yuta’s first year at school. After realizing he was the one who cursed Rika, Yuta was able to set her soul free, and he has since worked on channeling his own immense cursed energy.

Of course, it seems Yuta has retained some of Rika’s old power, but the spirit itself has been missing in action since Geto failed to steal the Queen of Curses. This explains why fans are as confused as they are excited about Yuta’s summons. Rika might be back in some form at last, or Yuta could have honed his own cursed energy so much so that it can fully manifest. So either way, it seems Jujutsu Kaisen is about to let Yuta go off.

