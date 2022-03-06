Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Yuta with Some Colorful New Art

Jujutsu Kaisen might be all about Yuji Itadori, but the story has made it clear that there is another student fans need to adopt. Yuta Okkotsu has become one of the fandom’s favorite sorcerers after all, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made sure to paint the boy in a good light. So of course, netizens were all too happy to celebrate with MAPPA as the studio released a special poster of Yuta today.

The artwork was released earlier today as Jujutsu Kaisen shared the piece in Japan. After all, March 7th has rolled around overseas already, and that marks the hero’s birthday. So of course, Jujutsu Kaisen needed to celebrate.

Okkotsu Yuta birthday illustration by MAPPA! pic.twitter.com/QKMv9oewNk — shiro (@kaikaikitan) March 6, 2022

As you can see, this cute poster showcases Yuta as he stands in the middle of his friends. The boy is holding a colorful cake in his hands while Toge and Maki flank him on each side. Of course, Panda is there to complete the group of second-years, and they aren’t alone here. Gojo is celebrating with his students, and even Rika is here to support Yuta on his big day.

This cute picture shows off a carefree side of Yuta that Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t get to explore often. Those moments do come every so often in the manga, but these days, Yuta has some rather pressing issues at hand. After all, the Culling Game is in full effect, and Yuta made it clear he plans to win the tournament for the sake of Gojo’s future.

Of course, there are other ways fans can check in on Yuta for his big birthday. If the manga is not your style, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be going live stateside shortly. The hit film topped the box-office in Japan upon its debut, so overseas fans have been waiting patiently for a chance to catch the flick. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will premiere in North America on March 18th in select theaters.

Do you like what Jujutsu Kaisen has done with Yuta so far? Are you excited to see him come to life in Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.