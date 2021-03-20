Jujutsu Kaisen Flashback Shows How Gojo Recruited Megumi

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen revealed how Satoru Gojo ended up first recruiting Megumi Fushigoro into Jujutsu Tech with a flashback in its newest episode! The first season of the series is rounding out the final arc of the season, and it kicked off with the surprise reveal that Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and Nobara Kugisaki's newest mission was actually tied into Megumi's past. It was revealed that Megumi's sister is under the same cursed affliction as the victims in this new mission, and this has gotten Megumi looking back on his past with his sister and how he came to be a Jujutsu Sorcerer in the first place.

Episode 23 of the series is not only the penultimate episode of the season, but of the Origin of Obedience section as a whole. With this episode we get more of a look into Megumi's harsh past as a delinquent who hated his parents for abandoning him and Tsumiki, and it's revealed that he's eventually "recruited" by Gojo and taken under his wing as a way to offset his being sold to the Zen'in clan.

THE CONTRAST BETWEEN MEGUMI’S VOICE, THE OST, AND GOJO I CANT EVEN TAKE IT SERIOUSLY BC OF GOJO FFS I HATE HIMMMM /lh pic.twitter.com/2KMocVjWs7 — char ❄️ YUUJI DAY!! (@AKlANGEL) March 19, 2021

Through his flashback, Megumi reveals that he and his sister were paired together by their parents who had gotten together and subsequently disappeared. This already put a major chip on his shoulder, and it's soon exacerbated by Gojo. Gojo tells the young Megumi that his father belongs to the notable Zen'in clan of Jujutsu Sorcerers, and his father had left the clan to have Megumi and someday use him as a the "ultimate card" against the clan.

Megumi was to be sold to the clan, but Gojo put a stop to it with the promise that Megumi would work as a Jujutsu Sorcerer to get financial aid from Jujutsu Tech for he and his sister. But Gojo's lack of tact during the entire situation (and excitement toward recruiting someone with a lot of potential like Megumi to his side) just made it all the more sour for someone with a chip on his shoulder like Megumi.

It only further shows how complicated his past had been overall, and it's a good look at younger versions of the two of them as we get ready for the next season. But what do you think of this Gojo and Megumi flashback? Curious to learn more about Megumi's father? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!