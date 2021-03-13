Jujutsu Kaisen Introduces New Member to Cast with Newest Episode

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced a new member to the cast with the newest episode! The newest episode of the series has officially set the stage for the final arc of the anime's debut season, and this final arc comes with some brand new additions to the franchise. Not only does this include a trio of new baddies (that had been previously announced before they make their official debut in the anime), but this also includes a new ally as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and Nobara Kugisaki are tasked with their next major mission investigating some mysterious deaths.

Episode 22 of the series begins setting the stage for the Origin of Disobedience phase of the Death Painting arc, and this includes our main trio heading into a new mission with a new adviser, Akari Nitta. This young woman has been confirmed through the series' Twitter account to be voiced by Sora Tokui (Love Live's Nico Yazawa) for the future of her appearances in the anime:

The newest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime was spent setting the stage for the final battles of the anime series. The episodes will see Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi face off against the trio of Death Paintings that were teased as powerful cursed objects that Mahito had stolen during the events of the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc. The reason these fights seem to take place so close to the end of the season, however, is because it leads directly into what comes next.

A second season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has yet to be announced or confirmed to be in the works as of this writing, but it's highly likely we're getting another season of episodes someday. Considering how much more popular the series is because of the anime series these days, it probably won't be too long before we see new episodes of this major hit. But what do you think?

