Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Artist Shares New Look At Beloved Characters After Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo reaches its conclusion with Chapter 25 after six months of serialization. The manga debuted in September 2025 with Gege Akutami as the writer and Yuji Iwasaki as the illustrator. Iwasaki immediately captured fans’ eyes with his intricate art style that perfectly suits the narrative. The short sequel has several incredible panels, and most of the chapters also include gorgeous cover images. The artist is best known for his work in Cipher Academy, a Weekly Shonen Jump series written by ISIN NISIO. This is the first time he has collaborated with Akutami, and he is all set for his future work.

While Iwasaki didn’t share details on his next project, he promises to return after he is rested enough. After the final chapter was released, Iwasaki shared a gorgeous new visual of the beloved characters. The visual features Yuka, Maru, Tsurugi, and Cross as they hold each other’s hands, similar to how everyone supported Maru during the ritual. Along with the visual shared on his official X handle, the artist also shared a message thanking fans for their support during the serialization. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo had one of the most successful debuts in Shonen Jump‘s history, and its popularity only keeps rising even after its finale.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo May Not Be Over Yet

Image Courtesy of Yuji Iwasaki

While the manga has officially ended its serialization, the final chapter leaves things on a major cliffhanger, indicating the story’s return. Although it’s too far-fetched to expect another sequel as of now, there’s a huge possibility Modulo will include an epilogue in the final volume. The original story also included a four-part epilogue in Volume 30 to answer some major questions and set up the sequel series. Chapter 25 of Modulo ends while Kyoko Tomoe expresses regret over her failed love life since Dabura had to return to Simuria.

His departure was necessary to ensure Yuka’s safety, and he also had some unfinished business to take care of. The final panel of the series features shocked expressions of Kyoko and Yuka as they notice someone’s arrival. The series hints that Dabura returned for Kyoko, which would make sense since he didn’t lead the Deskunte tribe for long after killing their former Chief. The only thing Dabura did was order the tribe to create a grave for Dura and enshrine him as a hero before leaving his post.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo also has several unanswered questions even after the finale, including the fates of Iori Okkotsu and Megumi Fushiguro, which were barely mentioned. Additionally, now that Yuji has chosen a new path in life, we might see more of him if the creators decide to release an epilogue in multiple parts. The manga will release its final Volume 3 on May 1st, 2026. The series has yet to be licensed in English, but we can expect an update from Viz Media in the second half of the year.

