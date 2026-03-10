Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Leaves Room For a Sequel After Major Cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, reaches its conclusion as the conflict between the humans and the Simurians ends. Thanks to the efforts of Maru and Yuji Itadori, both sides are now preparing for a peaceful coexistence despite things going downhill for them after Yakumaru shot Cross. The fight between Dabura and Yuka concludes without a clear victor since Maru interfered during his Harmony Ritual. Knowing Dabura had the highest chance of winning, Maru had no other option but to send Dabura back to Simuria in order to save Yuka’s life.

Upon reaching there, Dabura deals with the Deskunte leader and becomes the tribe leader. The only thing he does after taking charge is to make a proper grave for Dura and enshrine him as a hero. However, Dabura didn’t want to lead the tribe for long since he was uninterested in politics. While those from the Deskunte tribe can finally know peace after the death of their former chief, things are also looking bright for the Rumelians on Earth. However, as the final Chapter 25 reaches its end, the series hints at the character’s return.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Hints At Dabura Returning For Kyoko

Chapter 11 of the manga introduces Kyoko Tomoe, the nutritionist at Jujutsu High, working to serve meals at the ongoing conference between the Simurians and sorcerers. Dabura, the leader of the Simurians, is also in attendance and wishes to learn of a way to break the curse that’s been put on his sister by the Deskunte chief. Dabura crossed paths with Kyoko on that day, and the woman’s eyes were glued to him. While Dabura tried his best to maintain a poker face, he stumbled over nothing, indicating he lost his composure after looking at her.

Even Kyoko couldn’t hide her feelings for him, but things turn for the worse a few chapters later when negotiations fall apart, and both sides become enemies of one another. After Dabura leaves for Simuria, Kyoko expresses her regret over her failed love life, even if she feels glad Yuka is safe. As the chapter ends, the girls are shocked to see someone’s arrival. While the series doesn’t confirm it, the only reasonable answer is that Dabura came to look for Kyoko. Since the manga is already over, Akutami might continue the story in an epilogue, answering some major questions, including Dabura’s supposed return.

The epilogue might be added in the final Volume 3, which is scheduled to be released on May 1st in Japan. Considering that both the writer and the illustrator of the series plan to return with new works, it wouldn’t be surprising if Modulo gets a proper sequel, as several things, including the fates of Iori Okkotsu and Megumi Fushiguro, haven’t been explained properly. Furthermore, Yuji begins a new chapter in life, and there’s always more to learn about the path he has taken after helping Maru make such a huge change in the world.

