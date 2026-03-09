Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Will Return With a New Series After Modulo’s Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo reaches its conclusion after only six months of serialization, as the series was supposed to be a short sequel, releasing no more than six volumes. Jujutsu Kaisen is Gege Akutami’s first serialized manga, and it ended up becoming a global hit, making Akutami one of the most renowned mangaka of recent times. The manga reached its conclusion in September 2024 and released its final volumes with a four-part epilogue, which left room for the story to grow. In September last year, the creator returned with a surprise sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters while also revealing the fates of the beloved characters from the original story. While Modulo is already over, the creators have no plan for stopping as they are already preparing for their next works.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Creators Will Return With New Manga

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

With each Shonen Jump chapter, the magazine adds an editor’s note, which is lost to international fans. Although the official translations don’t usually include messages from the editors or the creators, several accounts on X that get their hands on the magazines share the information with global fans. The editor’s note with Chapter 25 reads, “Thanks for reading for half a year! Stay tuned for Gege and Iwasaki sensei’s next work! The final volume of JJK Modulo releases on May 1st!”

Additionally, Akutami also shared, “Having my colour art published alongside Iwasaki-san’s was the most educational experience for me!! See you later.”

The author’s column didn’t forget to include Iwasaki’s comment, which says, “I gave it my absolute all just to keep up, and after half a year, I’m completely burned out! I’ll build up my strength and come back again!”

Since all of these comments were shared in Japanese only, the translation was shared by @Go_Jover on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Jujutsu Kaisen. Both the editor and Akutami confirmed that the latter will be working on a new series, and he might have already thought of a concept so far. While there’s no confirmation whether Iwasaki will be collaborating with Akutami again, the former gained recognition for his incredible work in Modulo. Iwasaki plans to take a brief break before returning with a new series.

While another sequel hasn’t been confirmed yet, the final chapter ends on a major cliffhanger, leaving room for the story to expand in an epilogue. Dabura had left for Simuria in order to end the battle and fix the situation in his Clan while leaving Kyouko behind despite having feelings for her. Not to mention that the manga still has many unanswered questions, including the fate of Iori Okkotsu, who went missing shortly after Yuka’s birth. On the other hand, Yuji is on a new journey, and he seeks Nobara’s help, who is ready to help him in every way she can.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!