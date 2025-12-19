Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Unveils Special Surprise As Manga Continues Final Battle

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga, which debuted in September 2025, is currently in its final stretch as the sorcerers’ worst nightmare comes true. The Simurians, who arrived in Japan as refugees, are way more powerful than the current generation of sorcerers, which is why Jujutsu society desperately tried to find a way for both sides to coexist peacefully. Ever since its debut, the manga has gained massive popularity and praise from readers who not only appreciate the art by Yuji Iwasaki but also the story, which focuses on new characters while occasionally bringing back beloved characters such as Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and many more.

The series released two consecutive cover pages by Iwasaki in Chapters 14 and 15. Apart from these two incredibly gorgeous covers, the manga was also featured as the lead cover page in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. After all these illustrations, the series will release another cover page in Chapter 16 as a special collaborative work by Gege Akutami and Iwasaki. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all Shonen Jump series. While fans are excited over another new visual, they also express their concern over the creators being overworked due to these new projects.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Entered Its Final Battle in Chapter 15

Things take a turn for the worse when the negotiations fall apart after a sorcerer named Yakumaru fatally shoots Cross due to a misunderstanding when both sides were engaged in a conflict. The sorcerers are forced to rely on Yuka Okkotsu to act as Earth’s representative and duel with Dabura, who plans to stop them from killing cursed spirits. In Chapter 14, Tsurugi reveals he is aware that his younger sister only has three months left to live, and he doesn’t plan on letting her die a day sooner.

He wants her to live her remaining days peacefully, while Yuka is ready to sacrifice herself in her battle against Dabura. Tsurugi and Cross begin their fight in Chapter 14, while the duel between Yuka and Dabura commences in the latest chapter. The manga reveals that Yuka inherited the legendary Ten Shadows Style of the Zenin Clan as she summons Mahoraga to fight Dabura. Since Yuka hasn’t tamed the shikigami yet, she hides in her shadow to avoid getting killed by Mahoraga. The true extent of Dabura’s powers hasn’t been revealed yet, but he seems unfazed by Mahoraga’s presence.

The fights will continue in Chapter 16, which is scheduled to be released on December 21st, 2025. It will be available to read on the official Manga Plus app and the official Viz Media website. The first volume of the series is expected to drop in the first week of January, but only in Japan, as fans in the U.S. will have to wait longer for an English version. The series doesn’t have a finale release date yet, but it was initially revealed to run for around six months, so we can expect it to end in March or April next year.

