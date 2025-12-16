Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Enters Its Final Battle

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after Jujutsu Kaisen ended its serialization, Gege Akutami returned with a new sequel series illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is set 68 years after the Culling Game, centering around Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu, the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin. Even though Ryomen Sukuna and Kenjaku were defeated, the Jujutsu world is still far from peaceful, which is why sorcerers continue to work in the shadows to keep civilians safe. However, things take a major turn when over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race, arrive in Japan as refugees.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo debuted as a short series, which was expected to run for around six months, releasing no more than three volumes. The story is almost halfway over as the main battles commence in the manga. According to the Weekly Shonen Jump issue cover shared on the Manga Plus website, the series has entered its decisive (or final) battle in the latest Chapter 15. So far, the story has focused on character depth and introductions, but now things have become more intense as a major battle commences that will decide Japan’s future.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is Currently Featuring Two Major Battles

Although both sides tried to coexist peacefully, the negotiations fell apart because of a misunderstanding. Amid friction between the sorcerers and the Simurians, a sorcerer named Yakumaru fatally shot Cross. His impulsive action cost the Jujutsu society way more than they could pay off. While the sorcerers were willing to do anything to appease the Simurians after Cross’ injury, they couldn’t accept the condition of not killing cursed spirits. Cursed spirits have existed since the beginning, preying on innocent people who can’t even see them.

Among all countries, Japan has the highest number of mysterious deaths and disappearances due to these creatures. That is why Jujutsu sorcerers exist to put an end to such threats. Unfortunately, with no one strong enough to stop Dabura’s reign, the sorcerers have no choice but to rely on Yuka Okkotsu. The duel between Yuka and Dabura has commenced in Chapter 15 as the story gets near its end. Meanwhile, Tsurigi and Maru are also dueling one another, as they each have something to protect. Tsurigi knows about Yuka’s illness and wants to stop her from dying on the battlefield. He is doing everything he can just so she can live a day longer.

On the other hand, Maru is desperate to protect his people, and Cross’ condition has only made him understand the gravity of the situation. Although it’s unclear who among the two has the upper hand in the battle, their powers are surely going to surprise us. Yuka also made an unexpected move in Chapter 15 as she summoned Mahoraga with her Ten Shadows Style before hiding in her shadow. While Mahoraga is the strongest weapon she can use, surprisingly, Dabura hasn’t shown any kind of weakness, implying his powers might be greater than fans anticipate.

