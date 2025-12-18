68 Years On, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Most Confusing Power Can Finally Be Fixed

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The Jujutsu Kaisen manga concluded last year, reaching a bittersweet end and leaving fans with many unanswered questions. Among these, the most confusing part was Yuji’s Domain Expansion, which he used against Ryomen Sukuna as the battle drew near its end. The long and brutal battle against the King of Curses forced every powerful sorcerer in the series to join hands as they banded together to stop the villain. Being the protagonist of the series, Yuji was at the center of the battle after gaining new powers to prepare himself for the most difficult fight of his life. As the manga was reaching its conclusion, fans were shocked to see him use Domain Expansion for the first time, but the series never gave an explanation of how it works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, now that the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga has entered its final battle, Akutami might explain the most powerful technique Yuji has. The series debuted in September 2025, just a year after the main story’s ending. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the story takes place in Tokyo, 68 years after the Culling Game. The sequel manga focuses on new characters, but there is a high possibility that Yuji, who is still alive even after all these decades, might make an appearance.

Yuji Might Join The Final Battle in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265, the series features different scenarios where Yuji tells Sukuna about his childhood. This happens shortly after Yuji opened his Domain, but even then, the story doesn’t explain how it works. All we know is that he gained this ability after awakening the Shrine technique. Yuji is still alive in Modulo, unable to age after consuming cursed objects to fight Sukuna. Unable to watch his friends grow old and die, he eventually broke contact with them and went into hiding.

This is why, despite being in a major crisis due to the Simurians, the sorcerers are unable to contact him. Yuji is the only one strong enough to stand a chance against Dabura and the others, but Yuka Okkotsu had to duel instead. Despite being weakened by her illness, she is currently fighting Dabura using Mahoraga through her Ten Shadows Style. Even after using her trump card, her victory may not be guaranteed, considering Dabura’s horrifying abilities. The Jujutsu world has a lot to lose if the Simurians gain the upper hand by winning the duel.

By being forced to let cursed spirits remain freely, Tokyo will be swarmed by these monsters, putting millions of lives at risk. This is why there is a possibility that Yuji might make an appearance when the series is in its final stretch. If Yuji joins the battle, there’s a high possibility that he might use his Domain Expansion against his opponents. While there isn’t any confirmation of the original protagonist having a major role in the ongoing battle, Modulo has mentioned his importance far too many times to ignore.

Yuji’s Domain Expansion Deserves a Proper Explanation

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As the strongest technique anyone with cursed energy can use, Domain Expansion is the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery. Only a select few with exceptional talent can hone their skills and master this ultimate technique. Even powerful sorcerers such as Hajime Kashimo, Aoi Todo, and Kento Nanami never achieved this level, which goes to show how terrifying this ability is. However, Yuji gained this ability in his first year at Jujutsu High School while he was training before the fight between Gojo and Sukuna. Ever since he swallowed the King of Curses’ first finger, fans have witnessed Yuji’s growth one step at a time.

He is able to rise through any challenge, pushing past his limits in each battle and growing even more powerful as a sorcerer. Unfortunately, when it comes to watching him use the best technique in the series, the manga didn’t give us a satisfactory answer. A Domain Expansion isn’t merely a power-up, since it often reflects a sorcerer’s identity, beliefs, and inner world. For example, Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine reflects his godlike arrogance that stems from his unparalleled power.

The shrine in his domain echoes his self-image as a deity, as he is destructive and death-bringing, as depicted by the skulls hanging on the shrine. On the other hand, Yuji struggles with his sense of identity throughout the series, so giving him a proper domain could be a great conclusion to his character growth. Akutami may have intentionally chosen to leave it out to focus on other aspects of the story. Even so, as the protagonist, not explaining his Domain Expansion made his conclusion seem incomplete, but this might change in the sequel manga.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!