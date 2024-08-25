Jujutsu Kaisen Leaves Fans in Shambles Over Its Latest Resurrection

All hail the queen of Jujutsu Kaisen. For years, the fandom has heralded Rika as the true queen of the series, but the title was taken long before the curse came to light. For years, Nobara Kugisaki has reigned supreme with fans, and now all eyes are back on heroine. After four years, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has confirmed the sorcerer is still alive, and now Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in… well, shambles over the ordeal.

The whole thing came to light this week as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 went live. With the manga’s finale dated for September, series creator Gege Akutami is ramping things up. Jujutsu Kaisen has a few more chapters on hand before it ends, and this week’s update confirmed Nobara is very much alive.

As you can see in the slides below, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are pressed over the last-minute revival. Nobara has been presumed dead for four years now as her battle with Mahito ended in 2020. Chapter 125 brought her big fight to a close amid the Shibuya Incident arc. Her so-called death was only reinforced as the Culling Games began, but it seems that assumption was made too early.

After being missing for years, Nobara is now back, and she has returned a true queen. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 reveals that Nobara wasonly recently awakened from an induced coma to join the Shinjuku Showdown arc. With a patch covering part of her face, Nobara is back in action, and we can see her using Resonance against Sukuna from afar. With one of the curse’s fingers on hand, Sukuna is now being pummeled on two ends, leaving Yuji with some much-needed openings. And of course, we have Nobara and her cursed technique to thank for the boon.

If you want to revisit Jujutsu Kaisen in wake of this revival, no sweat. Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app has the supernatural manga ready to go. So for more those wanting more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen‘s comeback for Nobara? Does her return to the series make sense? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

